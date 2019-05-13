Nickel futures fall 0.49 pc on low demand

prices drifted lower by 0.49 per cent to Rs 834.30 per kg in futures trading Monday as speculators trimmed their positions amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in May declined by Rs 4.10, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 834.30 per kg in a business turnover of 13,651 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in June traded lower by Rs 2.90, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 865 per kg in 471 lots.

Low demand from alloy-makers in spot markets and profit-booking by speculators weighed on prices here, analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)