Rohit Vemula voice for unity of oppressed: Owaisi says on

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Thursday remembered University of Hyderabad student Rohith Vemula on his death anniversary, saying he was a voice for unity of the opressed and efforts should be continued to make universities more inclusive.
"The institutional murder of Rohith three years ago should not be forgotten. Rohith was vocal, articulate and a voice for unity of the oppressed. His absence is felt by all those who defied Hindutva.
"We've to do better to make our universities less hostile & more inclusive," Owaisi tweeted.
Vemula, a PhD scholar at the university, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a hostel room on the campus on January 17, 2016 as he was reportedly upset over the disciplinary action taken against him by the university.
The death had triggered a huge political storm with opposition parties launching a massive attack on the BJP and varsity administration of being anti-Dalit.
However, raising questions on Vemula's Dalit status, a commission constituted by the HRD ministry after the scholar's death, had said that the material on record did not establish the caste of the deceased and attributed his suicide to personal reasons.
