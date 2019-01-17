Wrestler Vinesh Phogat nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards

Ace Indian has become the first Indian to receive a nomination in the prestigious to be held here on February 18.

The 24-year-old Indian, who made a sensational comeback after battling a lay-off to win a gold medal at the Gold Coast and Jakarta Asian Games, has been nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year.

The wrestler, who was stretchered off after dislocating her knee during the quarterfinals of 50kg freestyle event at the 2016 Olympic Games, has been nominated alongside US winner Tiger Woods, who won his first tournament in five years.

Also nominated are four inspirational Winter Olympic athletes; Japanese figure Yuzuru Hanyu, Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, US ski racing legend and Dutch champion Bibian Mentel-Spee.

The last time an Indian sporting feat made its way to the was in 2004 when the Indian cricket team and cricket team shared the Laureus Sport for Good Award for playing an International match despite political tensions between the two countries.

Most recently, Magic Bus from won the Laureus Sport for Good award in 2014. However, Vinesh makes history as the first Indian to be nominated in one of the seven main categories at the

