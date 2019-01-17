Three-year-old boy among 3 killed as car rams roadside tree

Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed and another seriously injured, when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Tirupur district Thursday.

Police said Muthusamy, along with his wife, grandson and father, were returning to Dharapuram after attending festivities at Udumalapet.

While Muthusamy, who lost control over his vehicle, suffered serious injuries, the other three died on the spot, police said.

has been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)