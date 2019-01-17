Three-year-old boy among 3 killed as car rams roadside tree

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed and another seriously injured, when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Tirupur district Thursday.

Police said Muthusamy, along with his wife, grandson and father, were returning to Dharapuram after attending Pongal festivities at Udumalapet.

While Muthusamy, who lost control over his vehicle, suffered serious injuries, the other three died on the spot, police said.

Muthusamy has been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, they said.

