Ronaldo effect: Chinese fans drop Real Madrid for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid has seen Juventus's popularity rocket in China, up nearly 70 percent by one measure, as top European clubs vie for supremacy in the Asian country.

The Portuguese forward has made his presence felt on the pitch, netting 17 goals in 22 games to put Juventus well on course to retain their title.

Ronaldo, who cost Juventus about 110 million euros last summer, was at it again at the weekend, scoring twice before the side were held 3-3 at home by Parma.

Off the pitch, the Portuguese -- who turned 34 on Tuesday -- has made a similarly emphatic impact in China, the world's second-biggest economy and home to a growing number of supporters.

In the week of Ronaldo's transfer in July last year, Juventus added 308,000 followers across the Twitter-like Weibo, and messaging app WeChat, and video app Douyin (known elsewhere as TikTok), the Italian club said.

That popularity has held, Juventus say, its number of followers on jumping 68.5 percent between July and December last year -- a surge in interest that appears undiminished by a police investigation into the star launched last year.

Juventus declined to comment on an allegation of rape levelled at Ronaldo, who vehemently denies the claim made by a woman in the

More fans ultimately means more money, and suddenly Ronaldo's transfer fee does not look so extortionate.

Experts call an "icon market" because its fans tend to support an individual rather than a team.

So when moved clubs, thousands of Chinese fans went with him in the digital world.

"It's beyond football," Giorgio Ricci, of Juventus, said in emailed comments to AFP, addressing Ronaldo's immense pulling power.

"Ronaldo's success in is not simply connected to his performance on the pitch and achievements over the years.

"Players have a stronger influence on (Chinese) fans than teams.

"As a matter of fact, have become increasingly interested in individuals, as players have almost 30 percent more combined followers than their clubs."



Juventus's gain was Real's loss in China, which along with the is a key overseas market for European clubs.

Real may have won again, but they suffered a net reduction of about 8,000 followers after Ronaldo's departure, said a recent report by Shanghai-based digital marketing firm

That said, Real remain hugely popular in and are still the number one in the country, according to Mailman's 2019 "Red Card" report.

Ronaldo, who along with rival has won the Ballon d'Or a record five times, has "actively worked towards building a strong image in China", said Ricci.

That includes an annual visit to the country and deploying his own Chinese channels "to establish a connection with China and shorten the gap with fans". Last year the Portuguese superstar also became a brand for Chinese automaker Wey, strengthening his prominence in the country.

