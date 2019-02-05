Trinamool protests disrupt LS proceedings; House adjourns till

proceedings were disrupted again on Tuesday as belligerent Trinamool members engaged in sloganeering against the government over the standoff between the and the

The House was adjourned till 2 PM even as papers were laid and members raised various issues during the Zero Hour, which went on till around 12.30 PM.

Earlier, the Question Hour was washed out and the proceedings were adjourned till noon.

Soon after the Zero Hour commenced, members from the Trinamool trooped into the Well shouting slogans against the and the government.

The incident involving the and the in Kolkata on Sunday has escalated into a bitter political slugfest between the Trinamool and the BJP. Various Opposition parties have also come in support of and Mamata Banerjee, who is sitting on a dharna.

Members from the TDP, SP and the Congress were also in the Well.

Some members displayed placards and sought to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.

"You do not have faith in CBI. You do not have faith in ... this is not done...the case is being heard by the SC.

"Let Parliament do its function. Let all institutions perform their (respective) roles," a Sumitra Mahajan told the protesting the members before she adjourned the House till noon.

Interestingly, when members were shouting slogans during the Question Hour, their fellow member and former Union was asking a supplementary question on agriculture.

On Monday too, members had disrupted proceedings over the CBI issue.

