Ronaldo v Zapata: Juventus tackle Atalanta in Coppa Italia

locks horns again with Colombian ace as Juventus travel to Atalanta on Wednesday with a semi-final berth at stake.

Juventus have won the last four editions of the competition -- sealing a record 18th last season by beating AC in the final.

But their path towards another title after lifting this month could be hampered by quarter-final opponents Atalanta.

Zapata scored a double against Juventus as the side from Bergamo held the champions to a 2-2 draw in on December 26.

The league leaders had travelled to Bergamo with Ronaldo on the bench but were forced to call on the Portuguese star after a Zapata brace threatened their unbeaten run this season.

Both Ronaldo and Zapata are in form having scored 15 goals in so far, and are vying for top scorer.

Ronaldo slotted in the penalty that gave Juventus a hard-fought 2-1 win over on Sunday.

In Bergamo, Zapata missed a penalty but less than a minute later scored the equaliser as his side came from three goals down to hold Roma 3-3.

It was the 27-year-old Colombian's 14th goal in the last eight league games.

He also scored in the last 16 tie against Cagliari.

Ronaldo, 33, has scored in his last eight away games, along with the winner in final and a goal for a total of 17 for Juventus.

But Juventus looked sluggish for an hour on Sunday with second half substitutes and saving the day in

"Those who come off the bench are essential," said

"I was sad to leave Bernardeschi out initially, but we have a big game coming up against Atalanta."



Juventus will be without defender who sprained his ankle at the weekend, but Miralem Pjanic, and are all back training.

- AC v Napoli round two -



===============================Napoli travel back to the San Siro on Tuesday for round two after being held to a goalless draw there by AC in the league on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are trailing 11 points behind Juventus in and the former AC Milan, Chelsea and boss is desperate to win some silverware in his first season.

Brazilian returns after being dropped from Napoli's last game in Milan following speculation of a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, with Ancelotti declaring "the matter over" and the staying in

AC Milan's new signing Krzysztof Piatek is in line to make his full debut, having appeared as a substitute at the weekend.

Roma travel to Fiorentina midweek with Inter Milan hosting on Thursday, after falling 1-0 against Torino.

