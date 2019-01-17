Ronaldo leads Juventus to Italian super cup title

scored the lone goal in Juventus' 1-0 victory over AC in the Supercoppa Italiana, a win that gives the Portuguese superstar his first title with the Bianconeri.

Wednesday's match at Abdullah City between seven-time defending champion Juve and 2017-2018 runner-up was mostly controlled by the Turin club, who nearly got on the board in the opening minutes on a left-footed blast by and a cross-shot by (just back from injury) that grazed the far post, reports news.

AC tried unsuccessfully to get their attack going in the first half and dodged a bullet shortly before the intermission when an apparent goal by was disallowed for offside and Ronaldo nearly scored off a cross by Costa.

The Rossoneri finally started pushing back against Juve at the start of the second half and had their best scoring chance of the contest in the 47th minute on a left-footed rocket from the area by that ricocheted off the crossbar.

It took Juve a few minutes to get the momentum back, a stretch in which their defenders needed to stymie some potentially dangerous Milan counter-attacks.

But just after the one-hour mark Ronaldo once again emerged as the key difference maker when he headed home a perfectly placed pass into the area by Miralem Pjanic.

The former Real Madrid talisman's goal in the 61st minute, his 16th of the season across all competitions, forced Milan to seek more offence and bring on Argentine striker for Samu Castillejo 10 minutes later.

But Higuain, who is on loan from Juventus and could be headed soon for English League (EPL) club Chelsea, was unable to make an impact against his parent team and did not have a single scoring opportunity during his 20 minutes of action.

Milan's chances of mounting a comeback seemed slight after was shown a direct red card for a hard foul on Emre Can, although despite playing with just 10 men the runners-up came close to winning a late penalty.

The video referee (VAR) system, however, reviewed the play and ruled that Can did not commit a foul in the area on Tiemoue Bakayoko.

With their victory, Juve now have a record eight titles.

--IANS

tri/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)