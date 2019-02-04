Roof over unused area in Osmania hospital collapses

-
: Layers of roof over an unused area in the state-run Osmania General Hospital here have collapsed, a hospital official said Monday.
The incident occurred in the area belonging to the radiology department Friday, he said.
The location was utilised for storing non-functional medical equipment, he said.
The government was considering constructing a new building, he added.
Some junior doctors at the hospital had worked wearing helmets in September last to highlight the alleged dilapidated condition of the century-old building.
