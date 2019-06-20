Pak to set up more than 100 courts to deal with gender-based violence

Pakistan's Asif Saeed has announced to set up more than 100 dedicated courts across the country to deal with the gender-based violence and issues related to children.

"We are setting up 116 gender-based violence courts and child courts in each district," said on Wednesday while addressing a ceremony on expeditious justice initiative for judges of additional Model Criminal Trial Courts.

The court would be different from the traditional courts, which proved inadequate to deal with the cases of gender related violence, he said.

Talking about children courts, the said that the courtroom will be specially designed, which will look like a home, where children can speak their heart without any fear.

He said that there will be at least one such court in every district, where women can go and tell their problems.

said that such courts were first started in four districts, which was further expanded to seven districts. He said 10 more districts will be added next month.

He said those six districts where Model Courts were set up now had zero pendency of murder and narcotics cases. Khosa said that 5,800 cases were decided through model courts in 48 working days.

He said more offences will be added to the list of case to be heard in the model courts.

He also claimed that the is the first apex court in the entire world, which has started hearing

