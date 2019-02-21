RPF increases personnel in Kashmir following Pulwama attack

The has increased a company of its personnel in following the terror attack in to ensure the safety of train passengers and to protect railway property, a of the force said Thursday.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Pakistan-based suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

"We had a meeting with the yesterday where the decision was taken to increase the presence of RPF in the region," said RPF DG

"The railway board also had a detailed security briefing with all zonal and divisional RPF officers on the security of railways. It was decided that a company of RPF will be sent to for additional security," he said.

While four companies of the RPF are already stationed in Kashmir, one more, with 125 personnel, will be airlifted from Jammu to the area, he said.

The RPF has also upgraded its all India security helpline number to provide a single point access to rail users in distress. Through this helpline number, 25,166 people were provided assistance last year.

