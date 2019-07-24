Rs 18 cr assistance to states for civilian victims of terror

The government on Thursday said it has provided Rs 18.02 crore to state governments from 2016-17 to 2018-19 as financial assistance for civilian victims of terror and communal violence.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy told Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour that the Ministry is administering a scheme "Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victim/Family of Victims of Terrorist/Communal/LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on Indian Territory" for assistance to civilian victims.

"During the years 2016-17 to 2018-19, an amount of Rs 5.54 crore, Rs 7.98 crore and Rs 4.5 crore has been reimbursed to state governments under the Central Scheme for providing financial assistance to a total number of 350,462 and 371 civilian victims respectively," he said.

He also said that during 2016-17 and 2017-18, an amount of Rs 1.52 crore and Rs 3.68 crore has been reimbursed to state governments for providing assistance to Left Wing Extremist affected civilians and security personnel.

Besides during 2016-17 and 2017-18, Rs 1.42 crore and Rs 1.58 crore has been utilised out of the interest accrued on the corpus grant of Rs 19 crore given to Jammu and Kashmir for providing scholarship to eligible students (orphans) affected by militancy.

In addition, Rs 7.25 crore has been reimbursed to North Eastern states for payment of compensation to victims/next of kins of civilians killed in extremist violence or terrorist attacks.

