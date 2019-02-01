RSP breaks production records in all major areas in January

The (RSP) Friday said it has registered a "stunning performance" in January 2019 by breaking records in all major production areas.

During the month, the made 3,63,000 tonne of hot metal, 3,43,658 tonne of and 3,11,102 tonne of that are the "best ever performance" of the plant for any month, it said.

By rolling out 81,056 tonne of plates, achieved its best-ever monthly performance. Best monthly performance was also registered by the Sinter plants with total production of 5,96,379 tonne, said in a statement.

Best despatch by ore bedding and blending plant and highest ever despatch are some other highlights of the month. The monthly target as per the annual production plan (APP) was crossed in many areas including oven pushing by coke ovens batteries, production by all three Sinter plants, hot metal, and saleable steel, it said.

The Power and too notched up an "outstanding" performance by fulfilling 121 per cent of The performance in January pushed the overall performance of the plant in the first ten months of the fiscal many notches above the performance in the previous fiscals.

In the April 2018-January 2019 period made 31,73,876 tonne of thereby breaking the previous record of 27,50,310 tonne set in 2016-17. The production toed the same line and a new benchmark of 30,31,738 tonne was set thereby overtaking the previous highest of 26,59,226 tonne made in the corresponding period of 2016-17.

The earlier record of production of 24,29,327 tonnes of in the first 10-months of 2016-17 too was surpassed with production of 27,54,615 tonnes of saleable steel. Best ever performance for the first ten months was also set in Total HR Coil production (13,88,381 tonnes) and Plates production from New Plate Mill(7,07,938 tonnes).

Another star performer was the Special Plate Plant, that despatched 1,053 tonne of Special Steel in January which was its best show since inception. The Cumulative despatch from the unit in April 2018- January 2019 was 6095 tonnes which is an increase of 78.77 per cent over CPLY, it said.

RSP's congratulated the employees and emphasised on maintaining consistency in production, increasing production volume of value added products, reducing cost of production, timely maintenance and ensuring equipment availability.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)