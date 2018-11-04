RSP's best production-dispatch in first 7 months of 2018-19

The Plant (RSP) has posted its best ever performance in production of Hot Metal, Crude and Saleable and also highest ever dispatch of steel in the first 7 months of current fiscal.

During April-October 2018, the plant produced 21,56,778 tonnes of Hot Metal, which apart from being its finest performance is also a rise of 14.9 per cent over the corresponding period last year (CPLY), RSP said in a release.

Similarly, production of and Saleable Steel touched all time high figures of 2061152 tonnes and 1865197 tonnes respectively, thereby recording a growth of 13.6 per cent and 11.5 per cent respectively over the corresponding period last fiscal, it said.

Besides, the total Sinter production of 3471055 tonnes, HR coil production of 973180 tonnes and Plate production from New Plate Mill of 489247 tonnes too were all time best figures for April-October period, the release said.

