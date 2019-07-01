JUST IN
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, six top sangh leaders join Twitter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RSS office bearers, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have made their debut on microblogging site Twitter.

Besides Bhagwat, six others, including Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi, the sangh's general secretary, and Suresh Soni, its joint general secretary, joined Twitter.

"The accounts have been created to stop the spread of misinformation being spread by parody accounts," sources said.

Bhagwat's verified Twitter handle is @DrMohanBhagwat.

He has not tweeted anything so far and follows just one account - the official handle of the RSS, which has over 1.3 million followers, and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and updates.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 12:10 IST

