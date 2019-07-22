RSS congratulates ISRO scientists over Chandrayaan-2 launch

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Monday congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of the space agency's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.

India this afternoon successfully launched its second lunar mission on board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota.

"All the countrymen are feeling proud on the successful launchof Chandrayaan-2 by our scientists," said RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on @RSSorg, the official Twitter handle of the city-headquartered organisation.

"Heartiest Congratulations to all the ISRO scientists," Joshi tweeted.

The three-component Chandrayaan-2, comprising an orbiter, a lander and a rover, will undergo 15 crucial manoeuvres before landing on the moon, expected by the first week of September, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Billed as the most complex and prestigious mission undertaken by the ISRO since its inception, Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.

