K'taka minister, cop engage in spat during Siddaganga seer funeral

and of police Divya Gopinath engaged in a spat during the funeral of Siddaganga mutt seer Shivakumara Swami, leaving the in tears.

Video footage aired by TV channels showed Gopinath preventing the from entering the mutt, where the 111-year-old seer was interred in Tumakuru on Tuesday, as there was restriction on the number of people allowed inside.

When Mahesh insisted to go inside the mutt, the police official told him that the building could not accommodate more people.

According to eyewitnesses, the abused Gopinath, leaving her in tears.

The footage shows a visibly upset Gopinath wiping her tears.

The minister, however, refuted the allegations and said he never uttered any foul word.

"I only said do not create any nuisance there. I did not abuse anybody. My only objection was that how could a minister be denied entry into the hall when all the other MLAs and ministers were allowed," Mahesh said.

Gopinath, however, did not comment on the incident.

Shivakumara Swami, known for his contributions in the field of education and philanthropy, passed away on Monday.

