Runaway Kerala women prisoners caught

: Two women inmates of a sub-jail in the city, who had escaped three days ago, were caught here late Thursday night, police said.

The two women-Sandhya (26) and Shilpa (23)- who are remand prisoners, had escaped from the Attakulangara sub-jail by climbing a tree.

They were behind bars in connection with theft and financial fraud cases.

Police had earlier said the women had climbed a tree near the prison wall to escape. Their absence was noticed when a head count was taken.

