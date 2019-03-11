Rupee appreciates 15 paise against US dollar

The appreciated 15 paise to 69.99 against the US Monday on weakening greenback, fresh foreign inflows and higher opening of domestic equities.

In its previous session Friday, the edged 14 paise lower to close at 70.14. On a weekly basis, however, the domestic logged 78 paise gains.

The US depreciated against most Asian currencies after Federal Reserve said the central was in no hurry to change interest rates, said adding that fresh foreign fund inflows and positive sentiment on Dalal Street also buoyed the local unit.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,095.06 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Indian bourses opened on a positive note with Sensex trading 228.90 points higher at 36,900.33 and Nifty rose 75.90 points at 11,111.30.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.44 per cent to USD 66.03 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)