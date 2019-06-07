Russia fines fishing firm running 'whale jail'

A on Friday fined a fishing firm for illegally capturing killer whales and keeping them in an overcrowded "jail" in the country's far east.

The company that supplies sea to aquariums is one of four firms keeping 10 killer whales and 87 Beluga whales in a controversial facility near the port town of

Media have nicknamed it a " jail" due to its crammed pens and the company's controversial plans to sell the animals to aquariums om nearby

A district court in the far eastern city of ruled that the White company violated fishing regulations when it captured three killer whales, also called orcas, and ordered it to pay a fine of 28.1 million rubles (USD 432,000), agencies and activists said.

Local environmental activist Dmitry Lisitsyn, coordinator of Sakhalin Watch group, said he expected similar decisions about the rest of the killer whales and eventually Belugas.

The fate of the Russian orcas and Belugas -- highly intelligent and social marine -- has scandalised the international community, with scientists and celebrities calling for their release.

Laws regarding the capture and keeping of marine in contain multiple loopholes.

The fishing firms have argued they had the proper paperwork and planned to deliver them to aquariums abroad.

The has promised to release the animals, but is not clear how and when this will be done.

This week Minister said that the animals will be released in "July or August", though previously officials named May or June.

has for years been the only country where it is legal to capture live killer whales, most of which are the seal-eating variety of the species that scientists say is rare and must be protected.

People increasingly oppose using such sea mammals for entertainment in the West, but in the industry is booming and many new facilities are under construction.

