said on Tuesday it has stationed its newest S-400 in the northwestern Leningrad region which includes its second city

"The most modern S-400 were put on standby alert in the Leningrad region to protect military, administrative and civilian sites," the defence ministry said.

The S-400 surface-to-air missile is one of Russia's most advanced

A Saint told AFP the systems replaced the previous S-300s but declined to say how many were placed there.

The were first tested at a range in the southern region of Astrakhan before being transferred 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) to the north.

The S-400 system is also expected to be deployed this month in Russia's European exclave of Kaliningrad.

NATO member is planning to buy the S-400s from despite warnings from the transatlantic military bloc it is incompatible with its own

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)