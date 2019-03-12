Modi is chaos: Sibal hits back at Jaitley

A day after said the choice before voters in the would be either "Modi or chaos", senior on Tuesday hit back saying "Modi is chaos".

Jaitley, in a blog, had said Monday the 'Mahagathbandhan' is a self-destructive 'coalition of rivals' and the choice before voters in the would be either "Modi or chaos".

Hitting back at Jaitley, Sibal tweeted: "A on possible outcome of 2019: It's Modi or chaos. Forgetting that Modi is chaos."



"Most Obsessive Divisive Individual," Sibal wrote in his tweet in an apparent reference to Modi.

The Prime NDA government will be seeking a second term as 900 million people are expected to vote in the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

Several non-BJP parties have joined hands to form a grand coalition 'Mahagathbandhan' to take on NDA in the forthcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)