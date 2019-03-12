1,500 kg of sea cucumber seized near TutIcorin

weighing around 1,500 kg was seized near here Tuesday, police said.

The marine animals were found dumped on open ground near here by a special police team following a tip.

They effected the seizure and handed over the catch to the forest department, police said.

Sea cucumbers are classified as endangered species and their harvest is banned under the Wildlife Protection Act.

It is a delicacy in many southeastern countries and fetch a handsome price in the international market.

