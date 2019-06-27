Ryan International School, Greater Noida Awarded 'Leading Schools of India'

/ -- Ryan International School, Greater Noida has been recognized as a 'Leading Schools of India' by Leading Schools Corp, the world's 1st and only auditing and certification body that honours qualifying institutions. Focus on academics and all-round development of students, combined with tech-savvy teaching methodologies has earned Ryan International School, Greater Noida the title of 'Leading Schools of India'.

A felicitation ceremony was organized in to recognize the for the same.

Sabina Sehgal, Country Head, Leading Schools Corp, who presented the award to MD Madam Grace Pinto, praised the for its contribution to the sector in She said in her speech, "Madam is an iconic figure in school in and has contributed immensely to bringing quality affordable to many students in This accolade is a further testament to the group for their unstinting work in this field." She specifically mentioned the facet of 'all-round development', which is what makes a Ryan education special.

Speaking about the recognition, Madam said, "We are pleased and deeply honored to be recognized among the Leading Schools of the World. We thank our Lord for this Global recognition. At Ryan, we have always aspired to go beyond mere academics to enable our students to become global leaders and contribute positively to society by adhering to global standards and ensuring the highest quality of education is offered. We dedicate this award to our Chairman, Dr. for his vision and to all our stakeholders - the staff, students, parent community and well-wishers for their support and cooperation."



The Ryan Group is committed to the motto - Excellence in Education and All-Round Development. The group has pioneered several state-of-the-art events which has helped students achieve laurels in academics, sports & extra-curricular activities at the state, national and international levels. The group believe that education is much more than text books. While academics is of course critical, it is important to ensure a holistic development of the child. The group ensures that pedagogy remains relevant with current trends and makes available various platforms that help students identify their talents and skills and excel in the areas of their interest nationally and internationally. The group focuses on instilling 21st Century skills like collaboration, critical thinking, communication and research. Learning at Ryan school is a meaningful, engaging and interesting process for students and helps them become lifelong learners and responsible global citizens.

About of Institutions:



Ryan Group was started in 1976 by the visionary educationists Dr. A. F. Pinto, and Mrs. Grace Pinto, With the strategic vision to spread quality affordable education across India, the group has established over 137 schools, serving over 270,000 students, guided by the philosophy of 'Excellence in Education and All-Round Development'. The schools provide a safe and stimulating environment focused on child-centered excellence. Modern and a range of enrichment activities are integrated into the curriculum. The goal is to develop global citizens: self-confident individuals who contribute to communities, believe in tolerance & accountability and engage life with well-developed emotional and spiritual quotients.

