SAD seeks probe into 'use of public money' for Cong's Moga rally

The opposition Friday demanded a probe into "use of public money" for holding the ruling Congress' "political rally" in Punjab's Moga "under the garb" of a debt waiver function which was attended by its

The public meeting in Moga was held on Thursday, where Gandhi spoke about farm debt loan waiver schemes implemented by governments in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and

"The asked the government to order an immediate inquiry into how state funds were used to host a political rally of the party in Moga yesterday and demanded immediate restoration of the funds to the government treasury," party vice Cheema was quoted as saying in a release.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary seeking a probe, Cheema said the state treasury could not be allowed to be "looted in this manner" and demanded immediate corrective action to restore public faith in the government.

The letter, a copy of which has also been sent to the and also the State Election Commission, asked Singh to conduct an immediate inquiry into it and take action against officials who had "allowed a political rally" to be held by the party in Moga "under the garb" of a debt waiver function.

Cheema said Congress banners at the event site, mentioning the party's 'Mission13' as well political speeches at the programme for soliciting votes in the forthcoming general elections, made it clear that this was not a government rally but the grand old party's poll rally.

Under 'Mission 13', the Congress aims to win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in

