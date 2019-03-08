WPC relaxing import norms for telecom products to expedite launches in India: COAI

Telecom industry body Friday said the decision of DoT's spectrum wing WPC to exempt and other equipment from pre-import approvals will make an attractive destination for product launches.

The Planning and Coordination (WPC) on February 26 waived the requirement for obtaining Equipment Type Approval (ETA) for tests, prototypes, samples and pre-launch units of equipment operating in the licence exempted band in

This category includes mobile phones, laptops, electronic notepads, smart watches, and accessories, microphones, speakers, headphones, earphones, printers, scanners, cameras, testing and

"These notifications are noteworthy and a major step towards strengthening Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country. This decision of DoT and WPC will definitely facilitate a timely and hassle free import process of for various testing and R&D purposes," said in a statement.

Mobile phone companies were required to take approvals for even which they showed to the public for announcing launches.

The order allowed through self-declaration for commercial and finished products.

It added that self-declaration from an importer or authorised Indian may be treated as sufficient evidence to process such clearances by the customs and central excise authorities.

"This will also help equipment manufacturers in timely launching of their new products in India, thereby making the Indian market more attractive to launch new devices," Mathews said



now hopes that such reforms would continue and issues surrounding import of equipment would be resolved with scrapping of licence currently required for import of by licensed operators, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)