Sadhvi Pragya humbles Digvijay in Bhopal with huge margin

BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Thursday defeated Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh by a huge margin of 3,64,822 votes in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.
Thakur, 49, bagged 8,66,482 votes, while Singh received 5,01,660 in the high-profile seat.
A total of 14,07,954 votes were polled in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, a BJP bastion since decades.
NOTA bagged 5,430 votes.
As many as 30 candidates were in the fray in the constituency, but the main contest was between Thakur and Singh, 72, a former two-time chief minister.
This was the maiden election for Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case currently out on bail.
