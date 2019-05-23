Sadhvi Pragya humbles Digvijay in Bhopal with huge margin

BJP candidate Thakur Thursday defeated stalwart by a huge margin of 3,64,822 votes in the Bhopal seat.

Thakur, 49, bagged 8,66,482 votes, while Singh received 5,01,660 in the high-profile seat.

A total of 14,07,954 votes were polled in the Bhopal seat, a BJP bastion since decades.

NOTA bagged 5,430 votes.

As many as 30 candidates were in the fray in the constituency, but the main contest was between Thakur and Singh, 72, a former two-time

This was the maiden election for Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case currently out on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)