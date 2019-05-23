JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

All but one Left Front candidates set to lose their security deposit in West Bengal

DMK takes the honours in LS polls, AIADMK retains power in TN
Business Standard

Sadhvi Pragya humbles Digvijay in Bhopal with huge margin

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Thursday defeated Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh by a huge margin of 3,64,822 votes in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

Thakur, 49, bagged 8,66,482 votes, while Singh received 5,01,660 in the high-profile seat.

A total of 14,07,954 votes were polled in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, a BJP bastion since decades.

NOTA bagged 5,430 votes.

As many as 30 candidates were in the fray in the constituency, but the main contest was between Thakur and Singh, 72, a former two-time chief minister.

This was the maiden election for Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case currently out on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 23:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements