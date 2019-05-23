Pawan Chamling era ends in Sikkim after over 24 years

Five-time Kumar Chamling's era ended in on Thursday after over 24 years in power as his party lost the state elections to a resurgent SKM.

While Democratic Front (SDF) got 15 seats in the hill state, Krantikari Morcha, which came into being in 2013, bagged 17 seats, one more than required for a majority in the 32-member Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)