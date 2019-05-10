Sahitya Akademi awardee Mohammed Meeran dead

: Well-known Tamil and awardee at his house in here Friday following brief illness, family sources said.

He was 74.

He is survived by his wife andtwo sons.

Meeran won the award for his novel "Saaivu Naarkali" (reclining chair) in 1997.

He had written six short stories, five novels and had done extensive translation work, the family sources said.

MDMK founder condoled Meeran's death.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)