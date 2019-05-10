JUST IN
Sahitya Akademi awardee Mohammed Meeran dead

Press Trust of India  |  Tirunelveli(TN) 

: Well-known Tamil writer and Sahitya Akademi awardee Thopil Mohammed Meerandied at his house in Pettai here Friday following brief illness, family sources said.

He was 74.

He is survived by his wife Jaleela Meeran andtwo sons.

Meeran won the Sahitya Akademi award for his novel "Saaivu Naarkali" (reclining chair) in 1997.

He had written six short stories, five novels and had done extensive translation work, the family sources said.

MDMK founder Vaiko condoled Meeran's death.

