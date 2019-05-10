Actress Dia Mirza, Alibaba chief among 17 new 'SDG Advocates' of UN

Indian and Alibaba chief are among the 17 global public figures appointed by UN as the new advocates to drive action and solidify global political will for the ambitious Goals (SDGs).

The new class of SDG Advocates' are 17 influential public figures "committed to raising awareness, inspiring greater ambition and pushing for faster action on the SDGs, which were adopted by leaders on September 25, 2015, according to a statement issued by the UN Spokesperson's office.

We have the tools to answer the questions posed by climate change, environmental pressure, poverty and inequality. They lie in the great agreements of 2015 - the 2030 Agenda for and the Agreement on climate change," Guterres said.

"But tools are no use if you don't use them. So, today, and every day, my appeal is clear and simple. We need action, ambition and political will. More action, more ambition and more political will, said the

Co-Chairs of the Secretary-General's SDG Advocates are of Ghana Akufo-Addo and of

It is an honour and privilege to be appointed the UN Secretary General's Advocate of Goals. I will strive to convey the importance of achieving sustainable development for Peace, Planet Prosperity," Mirza, 38, a and the Program Goodwill for India, tweeted in her reaction.

and of Chinese multinational conglomerate has been an since 2016.

The other newly-appointed SDG Advocates include of the Belgians, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Founder, (State of Qatar), British screenwriter, Richard Curtis, Laureate Nadia Murad, of Center for Sustainable Development, Jeffrey Sachs, Brazilian and Goodwill and and Chief Executive Officer, & Development Initiative,

The UN said that peace, prosperity, people, planet, and partnerships are the principles at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals, which Member States agreed must be achieved by 2030, and they are also what drive the new class of SDG Advocates.

To build the momentum for transformative, inclusive development by 2030, the Secretary-General's SDG Advocates will use their unique platforms and leadership to inspire cross-cutting mobilization of the global community, it said.

The has tasked the Advocates with driving that action, building that ambition, and solidifying global political will and they will leverage and build bridges between their audiences and work together to drive progress on achieving the SDGs.

The Advocates represent the universal character of the SDGs, hailing from governments, entertainment, academia, sport, business and activist organizations around the

By joining forces to achieve our goals, we can turn hope into reality leaving no one behind, Solberg said.

The Secretary-General has appointed some members of the previous class of SDG Advocates as Alumni. These include Crown Princess of Sweden, Laureate Leymah Gbowee of and Laureate and of Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)