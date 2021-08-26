SAIL aims at reducing net debt to Rs 15,000-20,000 crore in FY22

-
ALSO READ
SAIL posts 31% jump in March quarter net profit at Rs 3,469.88 cr
Global debt rises $32 trillion in 2020 amid Covid pandemic: Moody's
SAIL to 'dissolve' RMD headquarters in Kolkata, job losses feared
SAIL posts Rs 3,897-crore net profit for June quarter
SAIL hits over 2-yr high on clocking best quarterly production, sales in Q4
-
Steel Authority of India Ltd is aiming at reducing its net debt to a range of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore in the current fiscal if the prices and demand for the commodity remain stable, a top company official said on Thursday.
The Maharatna PSU has around Rs 30,000 crore net debt as of June 30, 2021, down from Rs 35,350 crore by end of the previous fiscal.
"We are aiming at reducing the debt drastically from around Rs 30,000 crore now to anywhere between Rs 15,000-20,000 crore, depending on steel prices and demand situation," SAIL chairman Soma Mondal said on the sidelines of the inauguration of MSTC's new headquarters in New Town on the outskirts of the city.
She was hopeful that demand will pick up in the coming months.
Prices of flat products remain stable, while those of long ones are improving, Mondal said.
Domestic steel major had decreased its net debt by Rs 16,131 crore to Rs 35,350 crore during the 2020-21 financial year.
The company had announced that it would spend Rs 8,000 crore as capital expenditure during the current financial year.
The steelmaker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,897 crore for the April-June quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal, as against a loss of Rs 1,226 crore in the year-ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU