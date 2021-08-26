Flipkart strengthens its supply chain network ahead of the festive season

E-commerce firm has strengthened its supply chain network in Karnataka with the addition of three new facilities ahead of the upcoming festive season. These new fulfilment centres will help create deeper capabilities to support thousands of sellers, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), small farmers from the state to cater to the growing customer demand. They would also create more employment opportunities while enabling faster deliveries for consumers.

The addition of the new facilities is a testament to Flipkart’s commitment to continue building the e-commerce ecosystem and serving customers & sellers from the state in a seamless manner while contributing to the state’s economic growth & prosperity.

“Our endeavour is to create value for all our stakeholders as we onboard lakhs of MSMEs and small sellers to serve millions of consumers from all over the country,” said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer at Group. “In this journey, we have invested in a tech-enabled supply chain network that is helping create thousands of direct job opportunities across the country, and also aiding indirect job opportunities in ancillary industries.”

Fulfilment centres are specialised facilities where products are received from sellers across the region, processed and packed and then sent to sortation centres and delivery hubs for delivery to the customers. These new facilities will serve sellers of large appliances, furniture, mobiles, apparel and electronics and are located in Kolar, Hubli and Anekal. Collectively spread across nearly 700,000 square feet, the facilities have a storage capacity of 15.6 lac cubic feet helping more than 10,500 sellers. The expansion will further contribute to the state economy and create additional 14,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, as the sellers get national market access for their products.

“It’s a matter of great pride that Flipkart, a state-bred startup, has grown into a pan-India organisation and is making significant investments in its home state to accelerate value creation for all,” said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, who inaugurated the facilities in a virtual session.He was joined by Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries, Government of Karnataka, Mangal Suresh Angadi, Member of Parliament from Belagavi and other bureaucrats from the state.

Joshi said the supply chain infrastructure expansion in the state, including North Karnataka, will spur economic activity and create large scale entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in the state. “We assure of the full support of the government in its endeavour.”

Flipkart has nine supply chain facilities, including fulfilment and sortation hubs in Karnataka spread across nearly 2.3 million square feet area, creating more than 26,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

India is witnessing robust demand for e-commerce services. The addition of new facilities will also augment Flipkart’s capabilities to take the value of e-commerce to thousands of sellers from the state and millions of first-time e-commerce customers across the country.

Overall, Flipkart has over 70 fulfilment and sortation centres across the country. The total area is equal to over 10 million sq ft and it is expanding rapidly.

The expansion would help Flipkart compete with Amazon, Reliance’s JioMart, and Tata-owned BigBasket. Rival company Amazon India recently announced its plans to expand its fulfilment network in India, with a nearly 40 per cent increase in its storage capacity over the last year.

With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 43 million cubic feet of storage capacity, across 15 States, supporting around 850,000 sellers across India. Flipkart recently announced the strengthening of its tech-enabled supply chain network in Maharashtra with the addition of four new fulfilment and sortation centres to support local sellers from the state and cater to the growing demand for e-commerce.

