Saina enters semifinals of Indonesia Masters

Olympic medallist Indian shuttler Nehwal entered the semifinals of the Masters' tournament after a straight-game win over of here Friday.

Saina, seeded eighth in the tournament, needed just 33 minutes to tame her opponent 21-7 21-18 in the women's singles quarterfinal match.

In the semifinals, the 2012 London bronze medallist will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between and He Bingjiao, both of

