Saina enters semifinals of Indonesia Masters

Olympic medallist Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal entered the semifinals of the Indonesia Masters' tournament after a straight-game win over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand here Friday.
Saina, seeded eighth in the tournament, needed just 33 minutes to tame her opponent 21-7 21-18 in the women's singles quarterfinal match.
In the semifinals, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Chen Xiaoxin and He Bingjiao, both of China.
