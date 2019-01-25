Ker Govt "duty-bound" to implement Sabarimala verdict:Governor

As the controversy over the women entry issue simmers in the state, Justice P Sathasivam Friday said the CPI(M)-led is "duty-bound" to implement the apex court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the



and "uphold" Constitution.

In his customary policy address marking the beginning of the 14th session of the Assembly here, he said the had stood for gender equality, social justice and the dignity of toiling masses.

Various events that had taken place in connection with the issue underlined the urgent need to carry the renaissance movement, the said while detailing steps taken by the to ensure gender equality.

For this, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government extended support to mobilise a "Vanitha Mathil" (Women's Wall) across the state as a symbol of united will of the state's women in their struggle for gender justice, he said.

"My government will ensure gender justice. The ordered that preventing the entry of women of a particular age group to temple is unconstitutional. My government is duty-bound to implement the judgement and uphold our constitution," Sathasivam said.

Though the opposition members raised their voice when he mentioned that over 50 lakh women gathered as part of the women's wall on January 1, the went ahead with his address.

In his 90 minute-long address, Sathasivam also said the has proposed to set up a "Navodhana Museum" to commemorate the historic contributions of social reformers of the southern state.

Though the had maintained that the "Women's Wall" was against any attempt to push society back to the dark ages from its progressive values, the opposition and BJP had said that it would create a "communal divide" among the people.

They had also alleged the government was misusing its and welfare funds for the programme.

