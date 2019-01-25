Govt honours 855 police officers for distinguished services

Three constables of the (CRPF), awarded the for Gallantry posthumously, were among the 885 police personnel from across the country who were honoured by the for their distinguished services on the eve of the

While the for Gallantry (PPMG) have been given to three CRPF constables -- Mohammad Yaseen, and -- posthumously for sacrificing lives while performing duties, Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been given to 146 personnel, President's Police Medals for to 74 personnel and for to 632 personnel.

Among the 146 personnel receiving the Police Medals for Gallantry, 41 are from the CRPF, 26 from the Odisha Police, 25 belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 14 from the Chhattisgarh Police, 13 from the Meghalaya Police, 10 belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Police, eight from the Border Security Force, four from the Delhi Police, three from the and one each form the

Meanwhile, 86 personnel were also awarded with the Fire Service Medals on the occasion of the this year.

Of these, President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to 15 personnel, Fire Service Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to 14 personnel, President's Fire Service Medal for to seven personnel and Fire Service Medal for to five personnel.

As many as 58 personnel have also been awarded and Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of the this year.

Of these, President's and Civil Defence Medal for have been awarded to eight personnel and and Civil Defence Medal for to 50 personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)