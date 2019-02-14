Saksoft Limited: 9MFY19 Revenues at Rs. 264 Crs, a Growth of 27% Y-o-Y

/ -- - 9MFY19 Revenues at Rs. 264 Crs, a growth of 27% Y-o-Y



- 9MFY19 EBITDA at Rs. 42 Crs, Surpasses FY18 EBITDA



- 9MFY19 PAT at Rs. 28 Crs, Surpasses FY18 PATSaksoft Limited (BSE: 590051) (NSE: SAKSOFT), announced its un-audited financial results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2018.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821986/Saksoft_Financials.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821987/Saksoft_Operational_Metrics.jpg )



Commenting on the results and performance Aditya Krishna, of said: "We are pleased with our performance for 9M FY19. We have delivered a Revenue growth of over 27%, EBIDTA growth of close to 50% and Net Profit growth of over 60% compared to the same period last year. Our domain-based sales focus has helped us win new logos for the business and the tight alignment of the delivery business units with focus on improving utilization levels and reducing average delivery cost has resulted in the improved margins."



Result Highlights Q3FY19 on Y-o-Y basis:



Revenue Growth of 23.44%



The Company recorded Revenue of Rs. 92.67 Crs during Q3FY19, as against Rs. 75.07 Crs in Q3FY18 a growth of 23.44%.

EBITDA growth of 46.53%



EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs. 16.69 Crs higher by 46.53% as compared to Q3FY18 of Rs. 11.39 Crs. EBIDTA margins expanded by 284 bps to 18.01% as compared to Q3FY18. Profitability growth of 46.01%



The Company recorded a PAT margin (before minority interest) of 11.06% higher by 170 bps as compared to Q3FY18. PAT (before minority interest) for the quarter stood at Rs. 10.25 Crs with a growth of 46.01% Y-o-Y. Result Highlights 9MFY19 on Y-o-Y basis:



Revenue Growth of 27.19%



The Company recorded Revenue of Rs. 264.37 Crs during 9MFY19, as against Rs. 207.85 Crs in 9MFY18 a growth of 27.19%. EBITDA growth of 48.81%



EBITDA for the 9MFY19 stood at Rs. 42.13 Crs as against Rs. 28.31 Crs in 9MFY18 an increase of 48.81%. EBIDTA margins stood at 15.93% as compared to 13.62% for 9MFY18 an increase of 231 basis points.

Profitability growth of 63.36%



PAT (before minority interest) for the 9MFY19 stood at Rs. 27.56 Crs as against Rs. 16.87 Crs in 9MFY18 an increase of 63.36%. PAT margin grew by 231 bps as compared to 9MFY18. PAT margins for the 9MFY19 stood at 10.42%.

CUSTOMER METRICS



9MFY19



FY18



(a) No of clients/customers per Million Dollar **



Revenue more than 1 Million Dollar



6



5



Revenue more than 0.5 Million Dollar



7



7



(b) Client's Contribution to Revenue



Revenue from Top 5



45%



42%



Revenue from Top 10



52%



49%



Revenue from Top 20



60%



57%



HEADCOUNT METRICS



9MFY19



FY18



(a) Headcount & Utilization



Total Employee Count



1,126



1,025



Technical



990



897



Support



136



128



(b) Utilization-IT Services



Excluding trainees



85%



85%



About Saksoft Limited



Saksoft Limited is a leading player in providing digital transformation solutions to help businesses stay relevant in a highly connected, rapidly evolving world. Saksoft is a niche technology specialist that provides a comprehensive suite of business transformation, information management, application development and testing services. Saksoft helps their clients level the playing field by helping them transform their business spaces. Saksoft is headquartered in Chennai (India), and has 14 offices across the USA, Europe and Asia employing over 1000+ people. For more information, please visit http://www.Saksoft.com



Safe Harbor Statement



Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

