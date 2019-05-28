Saksoft Limited: FY19 Revenue at Rs. 358.05 Crs, a Growth of 25.2% Y-o-Y

/ -- FY19 Revenue at Rs. 358.05 Crs, a growth of 25.2% Y-o-Y



FY19 EBITDA at Rs. 59.16 Crs, a growth of 49.4% Y-o-Y



FY19 PAT (Before minority) at Rs. 38.21 Crs, a growth of 56.5% Y-o-YSaksoft Limited (BSE: 590051) (NSE: SAKSOFT), announced its audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Commenting on the results and performance Aditya Krishna, of said, "In 2018-19 we completed the transition to a sharply focused niche IT solutions provider. Majority of our revenues are from the Digital programs of our customers and are delivered from our centers in This focus has ensured revenue growth of 25% and significantly boosted profitability. Our select industry verticals are experiencing rapid growth and digital disruption and this bodes well for our business. We are confident of sustaining both revenue and profitability growth in the coming years."



Result Highlights Q4FY19 on Y-o-Y basis:



Revenue Growth of 20.1%



The Company recorded Revenue of Rs. 93.67 Crs during Q4FY19, as against Rs. 78.01 Crs in Q4FY18 a growth of 20.1%. EBITDA growth of 50.8%



EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs. 17.03 Crs higher by 50.8% as compared to Q4FY18 of Rs. 11.29 Crs. EBIDTA margins expanded by 371 bps to 18.2% as compared to Q4FY18. Profitability growth of 41.1%



The Company recorded a PAT margin (before minority interest) of 11.4% higher by 169 bps as compared to Q4FY18. PAT (before minority interest) for the quarter stood at Rs. 10.64 Crs with a growth of 41.1% Y-o-Y. Result Highlights FY19 on Y-o-Y basis



Revenue Growth of 25.2%



The Company recorded Revenue of Rs. 358.05 Crs during FY19, as against Rs. 285.87 Crs in FY18 a growth of 25.2%. EBITDA growth of 49.4%



EBITDA for the FY19 stood at Rs. 59.16 Crs as against Rs. 39.60 Crs in FY18 an increase of 49.4%. EBIDTA margins stood at 16.5% as compared to 13.9% for FY18 an increase of 267 bps. Profitability growth of 56.5%



PAT (before minority interest) for the FY19 stood at Rs. 38.21 Crs as against Rs. 24.41 Crs in FY18 an increase of 56.5%. PAT margin (before minority interest) grew by 213 Bps as compared to FY18. PAT margins for the year stood at 10.7%. About Saksoft Limited



Saksoft Limited is a in providing to help businesses stay relevant in a highly connected, rapidly evolving world. Saksoft is a that provides a comprehensive suite of business transformation, information management, application development and testing services. Saksoft helps their clients level the playing field by helping them transform their business spaces.

Saksoft is headquartered in (India), and has 14 offices across the USA, and employing over 1100+ people. For more information, please visit

