Myanmar frees soldiers jailed for Rohingya massacre

Seven soldiers jailed for killing a group of Rohingya Muslims have been freed from a jail despite serving less time than two reporters imprisoned for exposing the massacre.

general told journalists the soldiers were "no longer in detention", declining to give any further information.

Four officers and three soldiers were sentenced in 2018 to 10 years with hard labour for killing 10 Rohingya villagers, with and civilian leader holding up the sentence as evidence of accountability within the military.

journalists and Kyaw Soe Oo, who helped expose the killing, were jailed last September for seven years on charges linked to their reporting.

They were granted a presidential pardon this month after spending over 500 days behind bars.

The killings unfolded during a bloody army crackdown in 2017 that forced some 740,000 Rohingya to flee across the border into

UN investigators say the violence warrants the prosecution of top generals for "genocide" and the (ICC) has started a preliminary probe.

Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director, condemned the soldiers' release.

He said it reveals the armed forces "don't consider the Rohingya to be human" and were "never committed to seeing anyone accountable for their crimes".

Myanmar's social media, however, lit up with support for the soldiers.

In the Rohingya -- often referred to as "Bengali" -- are widely seen as illegal immigrants from and the duo garnered little sympathy for their investigation into the killings.

"The two journalists who are traitors to the country were released so why not release the soldiers?" posted Thu.

"No country should jail security forces for killing terrorists," said

The military has always justified its crackdown in 2017 as a means of rooting out Rohingya insurgents.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)