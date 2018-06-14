Sale of pre-GST goods now allowed with stickers of revised rate till July31

Sale of pre- packaged goods has now been allowed with stickers of revised rates till July 31, the government on Thursday said.

After implementing from July 1, 2017, the government had allowed use of stickers with revised rates, alongside the printed for pre-packaged items to reflect changes in selling price for three months till September 30. The deadline has been extended several time and the latest was April 30.

In a latest order, the consumer affairs ministry said the deadline has been extended till July 31 on request made by manufacturers, packers and importers.

The details such as 'country of origin' should be mandatorily declared along with other declarations, including 'best before use' or 'use by date or expiry date' required under the rules, the ministry added.

The unsold items had an which included all taxes of pre- era but with the implementation of new regime, some of the final retail prices have undergone change due to increase or decrease in tax incidence.