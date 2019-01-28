Sale of tickets for PVL begins in Kochi

: Sale of tickets for the first edition of League kicked off at the Rajiv stadium here Monday.

The tournament will commence with a match here between Kochi Blue Spikers and U-Mumba Volley on February 2, a press release said.

is an initiative of and Federation of and matches will be held in Kochi and Chennai.

The inaugural season of the league will see a total of six teams take part and 18 will be played.

The first 12 matches will take place in Kochi while the remaining six matches, including the two semifinals and the final would be held in Chennai.

The tickets have been priced at Rs 299 while season passes will be made available at a 30 per cent discount and the early bird tickets will be available at a discount of 20 per cent.

Tickets are also available on and Insider.in, the tournament's official ticketing partners.

Joy Bhattacharjya, said, "We hope that the first season will prove to be a real hit amongst all the fans in the country."



All the matches will be telecast live on Six and Ten 3 and streamed live on LIV.

