Police officials of several northern states meet to discuss security during LS polls

Senior police officials of several north Indian states Monday discussed security arrangements to be made for the upcoming polls, an said.

They have planned to install CCTV cameras at interstate barriers to check criminal activities during the polls, said SP (Law and Order) Khushhal Sharma.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here for better coordination among police officials of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand and UT Chandigarh for conducting the in a peaceful manner.

During the meeting, the issues related to sharing information about proclaimed offenders and interstate criminals, regarding drug smuggling, carrying illicit liquor and unaccounted money during elections were discussed at length, Sharma said.

The officials have planned to create groups of SHOs and and a separate app will also be developed for getting information of drug smugglers from the public keeping their identity secret, the SP said.

The meeting was chaired by DGP and was attended by ADGP (Crime) Kuldeep Singh, special task force (STF) IG RK Jaswal, IG (Crime) Syed Ahfadul Mujtaba, Deputy Police Bhisham Singh, among others.

