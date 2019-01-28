Body of woman recovered from her house in Ganjam district

Body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from her house in district on Monday and her brother alleged she was beaten to death by her husband and in-laws, police said.

The body of Litarani Senapati, mother of two children, was found in a pool of blood in her house at Narendrapur under the jurisdiction of station, they said.

The woman's brother, alleged that she was beaten to death by her in-laws and husband on Sunday night.

The exact reason of the incident will be ascertained only after thorough investigation, said In-Charge of station, Chitta Ranjan Behera.

Preliminary inquiry showed she might have been killed due to some family dispute, police said adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

