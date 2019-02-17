Sand artist pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack victims

Amid the outpouring of grief and outrage, a woman sand in paid tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans killed in terror attack in her own novel way.

Laxmi Gaud made a sand mural at the here on Saturday depicting a hand, decorated in three colours of the national flag, saluting those killed in the deadly terror strike.

Gaud, who assists her husband at his 'vada pav' (a popular street snack) stall on the beach when not doing sand art, took over nine hours to complete the sculpture.

The later told reporters on Saturday evening that she used nearly one tonne of the beach sand to make the mural.

"I started making it at 8.30 am and completed it by 6 pm. Some savings from our family business and financial support from friends helped me in buying colours for the sculpture," Gaud said.

"This is a tribute to the jawans from me and my family," she added.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

