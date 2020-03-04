JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Donald Trump's campaign sues The Washington Post, claims defamation
Business Standard

Despite fightback from Biden, Sanders confident of winning nomination

The former vice president got off to a strong start as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic nominee, with seven projected wins against two for Sanders

AFP  |  Essex Junction (United States) 

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Sanders speaks at a campaign stop in Hooksett. Photo: Reuters

Bernie Sanders voiced full confidence in his chances of winning the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump, despite the early lead of his main rival Joe Biden on Super Tuesday.

"Tonight, I tell you with absolute confidence, we are going to win the Democratic nomination," Sanders told cheering supporters in his home state of Vermont -- where he comfortably won the primary.

"You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics," said Sanders before launching into a broadside against the record of the centrist Biden.

The former vice president got off to a strong start as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic nominee, with seven projected wins against two for Sanders.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU