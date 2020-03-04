Donald Trump confirms having 'good conversation' with Taliban leader

Amid reports that the had resumed violence in just days after the US and signed a historic agreement in Qatar, President on Tuesday (local time) confirmed that he had spoken with the leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar over the phone.

"I did. I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today. We had a good conversation. We've agreed there's no violence. We don't want violence. We'll see what happens. They're dealing with Afghanistan, but we'll see what happens," Trump said as he departed the White House.

According to USA Today, the Taliban disclosed Trump's phone call with its leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's chief negotiator and one of its founding members, before the White House did.

This comes three days after the United States and Taliban signed a historic agreement with an aim to bring peace to by the withdrawal of US forces.