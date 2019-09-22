Sanya Malhotra joins 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' cast

Sanya Malhotra is the latest addition to the cast of Shakuntala Devi biopic, fronted by Vidya Balan.

In the film, Sanya will essay the role of Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama Banerji, and the makers announced the actor's casting on the occasion of Daughter's Day.

"I am very excited to play the iconic Shakuntala Devi's daughter - Anupama Banerji. Everyone knows the achievements of the math genius Shakuntala Devi. I'm thrilled to bring on screen this dynamic mother - daughter relationship and equally thrilled to work with Vidya Balan.

"Also looking forward to my first association with Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra," Sanya said in a statement.

Film's director Anu Menon said she is looking forward to working with Sanya.

"When I met my namesake Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala's daughter, I went to find the story of a maths whiz - but through spending time with Anupama, I found the story of a woman who was not just a computer but human too. And I can't think of a better person than Sanya who can capture the love of daughter for her indefinable mother.

"Sanya instinctively understood the character and her journey - and I can't wait to start shooting with her. I think the audience will fall in love with both Sanya's and Vidya's characters," she said.

Sanya is expected to start the shoot for the film by the end of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)