Thrilled to bring alive story of 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan

Balan will be seen in the role of mathematical wizard Devi who earned the moniker 'human computer' for her exceptional skills with numbers.

'The Dirty Picture' announced the news on her page. "BIG DAY! Excited to play the role of Math Genius, Devi. Vikram Malhotra, Anu Menon and I are thrilled to bring to life the true story of 'the human computer' - a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm! Abundantia In theatres - Summer 2020."

The Devi biopic will be helmed by Anu Menon and produced by

[{d97890bc-bae7-45ce-830e-5c3edc9a094b:intradmin/vidya_FasDmdM.JPG}]

Taran Adarsh announced on his twitter handle that the film slated for summer 2020 release will commence shooting schedule later this year.

" Balan as Shakuntala Devi... will be producing the film based on the life of a mathematical genius, the 'human computer' - Shakuntala Devi... Directed by Anu Menon... Starts later this year... Summer 2020 release... announcement:"

[{eca77d6a-7eee-41b5-96eb-cba98c3dfe07:intradmin/Taran_L5MaMvs.JPG}]

expressed her excitement over essaying the role.

"I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success," Vidya said in a statement.

The Padma Shree said what truly fascinated her is the fun person that Shakuntala Devi was. "One wouldn't normally associate a fun person with Math...and she completely turns that perception on its head," said Vidya.

"I am thrilled that Vikram, who I've worked with on Kahaani, and his team are producing the film. Vikram (Malhotra), Anu (Menon) and I are proud to bring to life the story of one of the most inspiring women of this country. How incredible that 'The Math Genius', 'The Human Computer', was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm," she said.

Her ability to make earned Shakuntala a place in Guinness Book of World Record in 1982.

Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Although she never received any formal education her love for numbers won her several awards.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)