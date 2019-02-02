Sardesai accuses Cong of twisting his statement on Parrikar

A day after the slammed for "likening" to Jesus Christ, the latter has accused the opposition party of twisting his statement "to hurt the religious sentiments".

On Wednesday, had showered praise on Parrikar, saying that like Jesus Christ, he built bridges, not walls.

"In the Bible there is a saying that man should build bridges, not walls. Jesus built bridges, not walls....Manohar Parrikar also built bridges. We were also on the other side (in anti-BJP camp). We came to this (BJP's) side because of the bridges he built," the had said.

A day later, the took exception to the Town and and Forward Party (GFP) for quoting Bible to praise Parrikar.

State had alleged on Friday that by "likening with Jesus Christ", had insulted the Christian community.

Reacting to the Congress's statement, Sardesai on Saturday said, "I am not referring to concrete bridges, but bridges of human relationships."



"If Congress misunderstands my statement as concrete bridges, I do not have to say sorry for their selective and deliberate reading. In fact, it is the Congress, which by giving a spin to my statement, is hurting religious sentiments and blaming me," he said.

"I only find an analogy between Parrikar and Jesus. I have never equated him to It only means when it came to bridging humans...especially those on the other side like me, Parrikar showed Jesus's ways...Saying this does not mean I am making him Jesus," Sardesai added.

"Having cleared my intention, if anyone is hurt because of the spin deliberately given by Congress, I seek pardon from people whose sentiments are hurt. But I appeal to the people not to fall prey to the mind games played by the Congress," Sardesai added.

