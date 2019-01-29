Sardesai rules out mid-term polls in Goa

on Tuesday ruled out mid-term polls in the state and said the first needed to look at its coalition government in before criticising the Manohar Parrikar-led dispensation over infighting between allies.

He was referring to opposition Congress's earlier claim that the BJP may opt for early dissolution of the Assembly and go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and state polls this year.

The has also been criticising the BJP-led government over the infighting between two alliance partners - (MGP) and Independent MLA Govind Gawade.

said the opposition party should rather ponder over its government formed in alliance with the in neighbouring Karnataka, where H D Kumaraswamy had on Monday threatened to step down following adverse comments by a MLA.

"In Karnataka, the has threatened to quit. Here (in Goa), our is not threatening to quit which is a much better situation. Here at least the CM wants to continue. What does the Congress want to say about it?" he asked.

is of the Forward Party (GFP), which is also an ally of the BJP in the

Ruling out any threat to the Goa government, he said, "Basically, local Congress organisations and perhaps, the Congress high command may want an election. None of the elected representatives want election. I don't think anybody other than the Congress wants to capitalise on Parrikar's health condition."



Parrikar, 63, has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment. Ever since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in in October last year, he has been recuperating at his private residence in Goa and has also made a few public appearances.

Sardesai claimed that GFP has a 'Plan B', in case attempts are made to destabilise the

"If anybody wants to leave, he will leave. But I don't think anybody wants to leave. We formed the government to keep it together," he said.

"I have a 'Plan B' ready, I don't know whether it is ready with the BJP, that they have to take a call," the GFP said, without elaborating further.

