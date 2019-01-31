Sardesai slams Dhavalikar over threat to pull out of BJP govt

Forward Party (GFP) chief and state minister Thursday hit out at the ruling partner (MGP) for threatening to pull out of the Manohar Parrikar-led government.

He alleged that MGP was trying to destabilise the BJP-led government in Goa, and asked him to introspect.

MGP has been threatening to pull out of the Parrikar government over various issues, including the crisis.

Sardesai, who is the Town and Country Planning Minister, had recently said his party has plan B ready, in case any attempts were made to destabilise the current dispensation. Dhavalikar had dared him to form an alternative government.

Sardesai alleged the MGP was divided into two factions. "There is MGP I and MGP II, due to which my party has to think about plan B," he said.

"I think there is some misunderstanding. In any exercise, there is a plan A. If plan A does not work, there is plan B...What I am trying to say and what Sudin is trying to say there is lot of difference," Sardesai said.

"First of all, he should understand the meaning of plan B. Dhavalikar has to do some introspection to understand because of whom plan A is not working and then he will come to know," the GFP said.

"For me to execute plan B, I don't require his (Dhavalikar's) permission. I can do it on my own and I am an independent party. I am not like him. I don't have MGP I and MGP II. I only have Forward I," he said.

